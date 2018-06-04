Scotland vs Pakistan: Haris Sohail replaces injured Babar Azam in two-match T20I series squad
Babar Azam who fractured his wrist during the first Test against England last week won't play two T20Is against Scotland on 12 and 13 June.
Lahore: Pakistan, the world's top-ranked T20I side, announced a 15-member squad Monday for their two matches against Scotland later this month.
File photo of Haris Sohail. AFP
There was only one change in the squad from the T20I series against the West Indies in April, with Haris Sohail replacing Babar Azam, who fractured his wrist during the first Test against England last week.
Pakistan drew the two-Test series 1-1 after winning the first match at Lord's and losing the second in Leeds on Sunday.
Their two T20s against Scotland will be played on 12 and 13 June.
Pakistan T20I squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Tallat, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hassan Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Updated Date:
Jun 04, 2018
