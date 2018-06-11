First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SCO | One-off ODI Jun 10, 2018
SCO Vs ENG
Scotland beat England by 6 runs
AFG and BAN in India | 3rd T20I Jun 07, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 1 run
SAW in ENG Jun 12, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
County Ground, Hove
NZ in IRE Jun 13, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Scotland vs England: Calum MacLeod shines in hosts' historic six-run victory in one-off ODI

Calum MacLeod's superb 140 not out powered non-Test nation Scotland to a record 371 for five against an England side who are top of the one-day international rankings.

AFP, June 11, 2018

Edinburgh: Scotland beat England by six runs to record the greatest win in their cricket history as they held their nerve in an one-off one-day international at Edinburgh on Sunday.

Calum MacLeod's superb 140 not out powered non-Test nation Scotland to a record 371 for five against an England side who are top of the one-day international rankings.

Calum Macleod hit an unbeaten century to guide Scotland to a six-run victory over England in the one-off ODI. Image Courtesy: Twitter @CricketScotland

Calum Macleod hit an unbeaten century to guide Scotland to a six-run victory over England in the one-off ODI. Image Courtesy: Twitter @CricketScotland

It looked as if England would win while Jonny Bairstow was at the crease. The England opener made a quickfire 105 off just 59 balls to give the visitors the perfect start while chasing such a mammoth score.

However, they suffered a middle-order collapse and the match ended with seven balls remaining when Scotland paceman Saf Sharif had England No 11 Mark Wood plumb leg before to seal a famous victory.

Though Moeen Ali and Liam Plunkett hit some lusty blows to take England closer to the finish line, it was just not enough as the Scotland bowlers stuck to their plan to scrape out a memorable victory over the top-ranked ODI side. Mark Watt was the pick of the Scotland bowlers as he picked up three wickets giving away just 55 runs in his quota of ten overs.

The win came in Scotland's first match since they agonisingly just missed out on qualification for the 2019 World Cup in Zimbabwe in March.

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018

Tags : #Calum MacLeod #Cricket #Jonny Bairstow #Liam Plunkett #Mark Wood #Moeen Ali #Saf Sharif #Scotland Vs England #SportsTracker

Also See

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5292 123
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all