First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 10, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
AFG in SCO | 2nd ODI May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Scotland by 2 runs (D/L method)
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 11, 2019
IRE vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Scotland vs Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah's century helps visitors to victory by two runs in rain-hit second ODI

Rahmat Shah hit 113 while Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Shahzad made half-centuries as Afghanistan defeated Scotland by two runs in a rain-hit ODI on Friday.

Agence France-Presse, May 11, 2019 10:27:12 IST

Edinburgh: Rahmat Shah hit 113 while Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Shahzad made half-centuries as Afghanistan defeated Scotland by two runs in a rain-hit ODI on Friday.

Afghanistan defeated Scotland by two runs in a rain-hit ODI. Image Courtesy: Twitter @CricketScotland

Afghanistan defeated Scotland by two runs in a rain-hit ODI. Image Courtesy: Twitter @CricketScotland

Scotland made 325 for seven from their 50 overs with Calum MacLeod hitting 100 and captain Kyle Coetzer supporting him with 79.

Afghanistan reached 269 for three with 31 balls remaining when rain forced the players off the field and they were eventually declared the winners on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Hashmatullah Shahidi finished with an unbeaten 59 while opener Mohammad Shahzad hit 55.

The first match that was scheduled for Wednesday was called off without a ball being bowled because of rain.

Afghanistan are one of just 10 teams taking part in the World Cup which gets underway in England and Wales on May 30.

Brief scores: Scotland 325 for 7 (MacLeod 100, Coetzer 73) v Afghanistan 269 for 3 (Rahmat 113, Hashmatullah 59 not out, Shahzad 55).

Afghanistan won by two runs (DLS method).

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 10:27:12 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Cricket Team, Calum MacLeod, Cricket, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Kyle Coetzer, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmat Shah, Scotland Vs Afghanistan

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4792 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all