Scotland bowl out Oman for 24 to effect ten-wicket win in opening one-dayer
Five Oman batsmen were dismissed for ducks as they were skittled in just 17.1 overs, with Khawar Ali striking the only boundary of the innings in his top-score of 15.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs UAEW United Arab Emirates Women beat Kuwait Women by 86 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 1 wicket
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 MALW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Malaysia Women by 34 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs SCO Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs NED Ireland beat Netherlands by 1 wicket
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 21st, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 MALW vs UAEW - Feb 21st, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs NEPW - Feb 21st, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW vs KWTW - Feb 21st, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Amid calls for revenge after Pulwama, a question for warmongers: Do you know the real consequences of war?
-
Shiv Sena entered poll pact with NDA after BJP changed the way it treated allies, says Uddhav Thackeray
-
France to move proposal at UN to have JeM chief Masood Azhar banned, will insist on keeping Pakistan on FATF grey list
-
Banks stare at a massive Rs 30,000 crore loan write-off: Why IL&FS is yet to meet its Vijay Mallya moment
-
West Bengal's climate change conundrum Part II: Changing rainfall patterns have left Kolkata vulnerable to flooding; here's why
-
Champions League: Bayern Munich win tactical battle in cagey goalless draw against Liverpool in first leg of last-16 tie
-
Inhabiting Urdu with Jaun Elia and Khwaab Tanha
-
From Gully Boy to Manzil, the father-child conflict in cinema is a commentary on the State's relationship with its citizens
-
Berlinale 2019: The lesser known films to watch out for, from Ghost Town Anthology to Talking About Trees
-
Ericsson Case: SC ने अनिल अंबानी को ठहराया अवमानना का दोषी, हो सकती है जेल
-
राष्ट्रपति भवन में सऊदी क्राउन प्रिंस का हुआ स्वागत, बोले- दोस्ती दोनों देशों के DNA में है
-
मसूद अजहर को वैश्विक आतंकी घोषित करने के लिए फ्रांस UN में लाएगा प्रस्ताव
-
केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को सरकार ने दिया तोहफा, 3 प्रतिशत बढ़ा महंगाई भत्ता
-
दूसरी बार लाया गया तीन तलाक अध्यादेश, कैबिनेट ने दी मंजूरी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5788
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Paris: Scotland bowled out Oman for just 24 en route to a 10-wicket thrashing of the hosts in their opening one-day match on Tuesday.
Five Oman batsmen were dismissed for ducks as they were skittled in just 17.1 overs, with Khawar Ali striking the only boundary of the innings in his top-score of 15.
Representational image. Getty Images
Scottish seamers Ruaidhri Smith and Adrian Neill both finished with figures of 4-7.
Oman's highest partnership was just eight runs as they posted the fourth-lowest score in List A history, six runs better than the 18 made by West Indies U-19s against Barbados in 2007.
Scotland, who narrowly missed out on qualifying for this year's World Cup, completed their run chase in just 20 balls as openers Matt Cross and Kyle Coetzer hit four boundaries between them.
"We want to be dominant. We want to be ruthless. And that's exactly what happened on the pitch. We got on top of them and wouldn't let them go," Scotland's acting head coach Toby Bailey told cricketscotland.com.
The sides will play two more games in the three-match series on Wednesday and Friday.
Updated Date:
Feb 20, 2019 13:16:57 IST
Also See
England batsman Ollie Pope says he does not mind copying Virat Kohli's style while playing
I don't need to talk if the ball is doing all the talking, says Jasprit Bumrah
PCB forced to move Australia ODIs from Pakistan to UAE after Cricket Australia's concerns over security