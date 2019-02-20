First Cricket
Scotland bowl out Oman for 24 to effect ten-wicket win in opening one-dayer

Five Oman batsmen were dismissed for ducks as they were skittled in just 17.1 overs, with Khawar Ali striking the only boundary of the innings in his top-score of 15.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 20, 2019 13:16:57 IST

Paris: Scotland bowled out Oman for just 24 en route to a 10-wicket thrashing of the hosts in their opening one-day match on Tuesday.

Representational image. Getty Images

Scottish seamers Ruaidhri Smith and Adrian Neill both finished with figures of 4-7.

Oman's highest partnership was just eight runs as they posted the fourth-lowest score in List A history, six runs better than the 18 made by West Indies U-19s against Barbados in 2007.

Scotland, who narrowly missed out on qualifying for this year's World Cup, completed their run chase in just 20 balls as openers Matt Cross and Kyle Coetzer hit four boundaries between them.

"We want to be dominant. We want to be ruthless. And that's exactly what happened on the pitch. We got on top of them and wouldn't let them go," Scotland's acting head coach Toby Bailey told cricketscotland.com.

The sides will play two more games in the three-match series on Wednesday and Friday.

Tags : Adrian Neill, Cricket, Kyle Coetzer, Matt Cross, Ruaidhri Smith, Scotland

