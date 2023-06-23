Scotland vs United Arab Emirates LIVE: Follow live scorecard, updates and commentary from ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 SCO vs UAE ODI.
Toss report: United Arab Emirates (UAE) won the toss and invited Scotland to bat in the 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Friday.
Both teams made one change each to their lineups — while UAE brought Aryansh Sharma in place of Rameez Shahzad, Scotland replaced George Munsey with Jack Jarvis.
Scotland have a hundred per cent record in the tournament so far, having beaten Ireland by a solitary wicket in a last-ball thriller in what has been their only appearance so far. Michael Leask led the way for Scotland with an unbeaten 91 off 61 deliveries, helping the team chase down the 287-run target after being reduced to 152/7 at one stage.
UAE, meanwhile, are searching for their first win after losing both of their fixtures so far. They began their campaign in Group B with a resounding 175-run defeat against 1996 world champions Sri Lanka. That was followed by a five-wicket loss against Oman.
Teams:
Scotland: Matthew Cross (wk), Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, Jack Jarvis, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole.
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique.
