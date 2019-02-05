Sarfraz Ahmed confirmed as Pakistan captain for 2019 World Cup by PCB despite racism ban
The Pakistan Cricket Board has a policy of appointing captains series by series, but took the unusual step on Tuesday of backing Sarfraz Ahmed to at least July as captain of the test, one-day international, and Twenty20 teams.
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 12 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 35 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 SCO vs NED - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Saradha scam: Mamata puts BJP in a spot as Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mukul Roy strive to impress masters
-
Mood of the First-Time Voter: Nearly 70% of males demand jobs from next govt, 79% of females want women's safety
-
Indian students in US arrested in ICE fake university sting: Community leaders plan legal pushback 'this week'
-
Mamata's dharna proves interference in bureaucracy has become integral to Indian politics, sets unhealthy precedent
-
Firstpost at Sundance highlights: From spotlight on Asian, female filmmakers to A24-Amazon battle
-
Premier League: Lacklustre Liverpool held by West Ham United as tension mounts at top of the table
-
Railways escapes glare of slippages in interim Budget 2019; capex falls short while total spend overshoots estimates
-
SC lifts ban on women in dance bars: Questions about consent, protection from exploitation remain
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Adarsh Shinde takes forward third-generation legacy of Bhim Geete
-
News LIVE Updates: पुरुलिया में भी सीएम योगी को रैली करने की इजाजत नहीं मिली
-
योगी की रैली से पहले BJP ने ममता पर साधा निशाना, ट्वीट कर कहा- 'How's the खौफ?'
-
Mamata vs CBI की लड़ाई में अनचाहे ही सही, BJP ने सभी विरोधियों को एकजुट कर दिया है
-
ममता को बड़ा झटका, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- CBI के समक्ष पेश हों पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार
-
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को ममता बनर्जी ने 'नैतिक जीत' बताई
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Sarfraz Ahmed will continue as captain of Pakistan to the Cricket World Cup despite being banned for a racial taunt last month.
The Pakistan Cricket Board has a policy of appointing captains series by series, but took the unusual step on Tuesday of backing Sarfraz to at least July as captain of the test, one-day international, and Twenty20 teams.
File image of Sarfraz Ahmed. Reuters
"I was always clear in my mind that Sarfraz would be the captain (for the Cricket World Cup)," PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said beside Sarfraz at a news conference in Lahore.
"I was keen to speak with him on the team's recent performances ... about his own future plans as we all know he has undergone some tough times as a professional cricketer in the past few weeks."
There was speculation in the local media about keeping Sarfraz as the captain after he was banned for four matches by the ICC for racially taunting South Africa allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo in an ODI two weeks ago in Durban.
Sarfraz, playing wicketkeeper, was heard on a stump microphone saying in Urdu: "Hey black man, where is your mother sitting today? What (prayer) have you got her to say for you today?"
He apologized to Phehlukwayo, and publicly. Sarfraz added he won't stop talking behind the wickets, and Mani criticized the ICC for banning him, believing the apologies were enough.
When Mani was asked whether he was sending a message to the ICC by reappointing Sarfraz as captain, the chairman said: "I don't want to go into politics, it's nothing like that we wanted to send some sort of a message."
Mani added: "Sarfraz has been an integral part of the Pakistan cricket team's World Cup preparations and has proved to be a good strategist, leader and performer."
Since being made captain two years ago, Sarfraz has led Pakistan to 21 victories in 35 ODIs, including winning the Champions Trophy in 2017 in England. Under Sarfraz's leadership, Pakistan has risen in the ODI rankings from ninth to fifth.
Sarfraz said he was delighted the PCB showed its faith in him again.
"It is the dream of any international cricketer to play in a World Cup," Sarfraz said. "But to be appointed captain in the biggest cricket spectacle on the planet is something that is extremely special."
After being banned, Sarfraz returned home and Shoaib Malik was named as the stand-in captain for the last two one-dayers and the three-match T20 series. Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-2, and has lost the T20 series 2-0. The third and last match is on Wednesday.
Pakistan has limited-overs series against Australia and England in the lead-up to the Cricket World Cup in May in England and Wales.
Pakistan last won the Cricket World Cup in 1992 under Imran Khan, now the country's prime minister.
Updated Date:
Feb 05, 2019 16:46:05 IST
Also See
Sarfraz Ahmed says making constant remarks from behind the stumps part of his nature, hopes to return as captain
Sarfraz Ahmed reiterates he has learnt from his mistake after returning to Pakistan, accepts ICC's ban
South Africa vs Pakistan: Wasim Akram slams PCB for calling back Sarfraz Ahmed from tour after racial slur controversy