A day after a BCCI official revealed that non-cricketing reasons like fitness standards and lack of discipline could be behind Sarfaraz Khan missing out on a maiden Test call-up, a source close to the cricketer and associated with Mumbai cricket has defended the young batter.

Read: BCCI official explains why Sarfaraz Khan was ignored by the selectors

It has been reported that Sarfaraz pointing fingers toward the stand after scoring a century in a Ranji Trophy game at Delhi earlier this year did not go down well with the selectors.

A source close to Sarfaraz has said that the gesture however was meant for his team Mumbai and was not an offensive act.

“Sarfaraz’s celebration during a Ranji match in Delhi was meant for his teammates and coach Amol Mujumdar, who had doffed his hat. The selector present was Salil Ankola and not Chetan Sharma. Sarfaraz took the team out of pressure situation and the celebration was one of relief,” a source close to the cricketer told news agency PTI on Monday.

“Is it even wrong to be exalted in your celebration and that too when you are pointing towards your own dressing room,” the source said.

It is also reported that MP coach Chandrakant Pandit has some problems with Sarfaraz due to some attitude issues. The source also shot down the reports.

“Chandu sir treats him like a son. He has always had good things to say about him and knows him since he was 14 years old. He would never be angry on Sarfaraz,” the source said.

On the fitness front, Sarfaraz has batted for two days in Ranji Trophy games besides fielding in the matches on multiple occasions. He has also cleared the fitness criteria of 16.5 set by Team India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.