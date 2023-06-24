The decision of the Indian cricket team’s selectors to once again ignore Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan for the India Test team has not gone down well with former opener Aakash Chopra. After the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 loss, the selectors have decided to drop Cheteshwar Pujara for the West Indies Tests and have called up Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

But Sarfaraz Khan has once again failed to find a place in the Test squad despite India’s need to blood youngsters into the team.

The Mumbai batter scored 556 runs in just 6 Ranji Trophy matches last season at an average of 92.66. He also smashed three hundreds and had scored 982 runs in the 2021-22 season.

Aakash Chopra was unhappy with the decision and said that selectors should reveal in the open the reasons for Sarfaraz not being picked.

“What should Sarfaraz do? If you look at his numbers in the past 3 years, he’s head and shoulders above the rest. He’s scored everywhere. Even then, if he’s not selected… what message does it send?” Chopra asked on his official YouTube channel.

“This is a question worth asking. If there’s some other reason, something which you and I don’t know, make it public. Just say it that you didn’t like that particular thing about Sarfaraz, and that’s why you’re not considering him. But we don’t know if there’s something like that. I don’t know if someone told Sarfaraz about that.”

“If you don’t value first-class runs, it leaves a sour taste in the mouth,” he added.

Apart from Sarfaraz, Abhimanyu Easwaran is another good player who has been ignored despite scoring consistently in domestic cricket.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Abhinav Mukund has also questioned the Test squad and expressed disappointment on the fact that players from domestic cricket are not getting an entry into the India team as selections are made on IPL performance basis.

Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have had fantastic IPL 2023, scoring 625 and 590 runs respectively.

Unable to understand these selections- too many thoughts in my head to compile into a tweet. But what is the incentive for a young player to take pride in playing for his state anymore? Clearly the franchise route is a faster way to scale the grade. #INDvsWI — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) June 23, 2023

“Unable to understand these selections- too many thoughts in my head to compile into a tweet. But what is the incentive for a young player to take pride in playing for his state anymore? Clearly the franchise route is a faster way to scale the grade,” Mukund tweeted.

