India’s newest domestic cricket sensation Sarfaraz Khan gave national team selectors a ‘Don Bradman’ reminder in a cryptic Instagram post after ignoring him for the Test series against Australia.

Besides Prithvi Shaw’s comeback, the non-inclusion of Sarfaraz was one of the biggest talking points amongst fans as the BCCI announced the squad for the Border-Gavaskar series. On the contrary, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were included in the Test squad despite the fact that they do not have a significant record.

Sarfaraz took to Instagram stories to share his domestic cricket stats. The post showed that he averages 80.47 in First Class cricket which is only next to Australia’s Sir Don Bradman. His second story showed his overall First Class career record for Mumbai.

Sarfaraz scored 928 runs in six matches in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season, at an average of 154.66 with three centuries and two fifties. In the following season, he continued his sublime form and smashed 982 runs at 122.75. He also managed four centuries and two fifties. His run has continued this season as well wherein he has scored 431 runs at 107.75 with twin tons and a fifty for Mumbai.

Despite his continuous heroics, fans and expert think that he has been overlooked for the Indian team.

“Sarfaraz’s name is still not there. He feels he got cheated because his name should probably have come. Bumrah is still not there. That’s another news but I am more concerned that Sarfaraz is not there,” Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“When you picked Surya, it means a slot had opened up. In my opinion, Sarfaraz should have gotten that chance because Sarfaraz’s first-class average is 80. Apart from him, only Don Bradman has an average of 80 or more in the number of matches he has played,” he added.

It will be worthwhile to see if Sarfaraz gets an opportunity in near future.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.