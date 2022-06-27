Sarfaraz Khan should be in contention for a place in the national team: Sunil Gavaskar

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan was on a roll during the recently concluded Ranji Trophy 2021-22 after he scored more than 900 runs in the tournament.

Former India player Sunil Gavaskar has put his weight behind the youngster and said that he should be in contention for a spot in the Test side.

"Sarfaraz Khan's tremendous run of hundreds should bring him into contention for a place in the national team where with Rahane gone and Pujara getting one last chance to score and keep his place in the team and go on to play a century of Test matches the door could open for Sarfaraz. He certainly has banged the selection committee's door down and it would be a real surprise if his name doesn't figure in the squad for the next Test series," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

Gavaskar further added that Indian cricket is going through a good time considering the kind of consistency that some players have shown at the domestic level and in the IPL.

"There are some others too like Rajat Patidar who has also been tremendously consistent in what has been a breakthrough season for him. India are blessed to have such talent which is keeping the seniors on their toes and ensuring there is no room for complacency at all," added the former India captain.

Sarfaraz ended the season with a total of 982 runs in six matches which included four tons and a couple of fifties.

