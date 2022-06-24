Sarfaraz Khan in line for national call-up after top showing in Ranji Trophy: Report

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan is in line to get his maiden Test call-up after scoring four centuries in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, whose final is currently underway between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru.

As per a Times of India report, it is 'impossible' to ignore the 24-year-old batter who slammed 134 runs for Mumbai on Day 2 of the Ranji final at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, after his terrific showing in the domestic season — where he has amassed 900-plus runs as the leading run-getter. Sarfaraz could feature in the Indian squad for the Bangladesh Test series later this year in November, where India will visit their neighbours for two Tests and three ODIs.

"It’s impossible to overlook him now," a BCCI source told the daily. "His performances are speaking about his huge ability and putting pressure on many in the Indian team. He will be a certainty when the selectors pick the Indian team for the Bangladesh Test series. He did well for India A last year in South Arica and he’s an excellent fielder."

Earlier after scoring a ton on Thursday, Sarfaraz said it was his best knock in the domestic tournament as it came when his team needed him the most. The 24-year-old right-hander's knock took Mumbai to a respectable 374. The team's captain Prithvi Shaw and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also made telling contributions of 47 and 78 runs respectively.

"This is my best ever knock in Ranji Trophy as this is the final and it came when the team was in a troublesome situation. We were losing wickets at regular intervals," he said after the end of the second day’s play on Thursday.

"My aim was that whatever happens, I will not throw my wicket away even if it means I will have to play 300 balls. More balls I play, the bigger my knocks will be," he said.

Following the end of the day's play on Thursday, Sarfaraz was also spotted talking to national selector Sunil Joshi. The young batter, who just played six games in the IPL this year for Delhi Capitals, revealed that Joshi praised him for finding ways to score runs when MP came up with a plan to stop him from playing his favourite shot.

"It was good talking to Sunil Joshi sir. He understood that Chandu sir (Chandrakant Pandit) had asked his bowlers to block my sweep shot and he said that it was good that I could rotate strike even when my pet shot was stopped," he said.

