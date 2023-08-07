Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

Sarfaraz tied the knot with a Kashmiri woman, with the ceremony taking place in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Sarfaraz Khan gets hitched in Kashmir's Shopian; Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Gayle congratulate Delhi Capitals batter

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan with his better half. Image credit: Instagram/sarfarazkhan97

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan on Sunday began a new innings — that of a married life.

Khan tied the knot with a Kashmiri woman, with the ceremony taking place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. Sarfaraz announced news of his marriage with a picture of him and his better half posted on Instagram with the caption, “Alhamdulillah married”.

Videos of the 25-year-old donning a black Sherwani during his wedding went viral of social media. In one of the videos, Sarfaraz also said that it was “his destiny to get married in Kashmir”.

“The Almighty had decided that it was my destiny to get married in Kashmir. I have received a lot of love here and whenever I have time I will visit here,” Sarfaraz was quoted as telling a Kashmiri news outlet.

Sarfaraz also reiterated his hope of donning the blue Indian jersey one day and share the dressing room with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya down the road.

“If the Almighty has destined, I will play for India one day,” added Sarfaraz, a consistent run-scorer in the domestic circuit whose exclusion from the national team has baffled many, including batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Sarfaraz’s wedding post on Instagram attracted congratulatory messages from a number of cricketers, primarily Indian. While India T20I vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav wrote, “Kya baat hai ❤️ bahut bahut badhai”, the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle posted a heart emoji along with a couple of folded-hand emojis.

India pacer Umran Malik, who hails from J&K, was among the other cricketers who filled the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages.

Khan has made 50 appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since his debut in 2015, representing franchises such as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings besides DC along the way.

The Mumbai cricketer also has made 39 First-Class appearances, collecting 3,559 runs at an average of 74.14 with 13 hundreds and nine half-centuries. This includes a personal best of 301 not out against Uttar Pradesh in the 2019-20 domestic season.

Published on: August 07, 2023 09:45:41 IST

