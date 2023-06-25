Days after not being picked up for the Test and ODI squad for India’s upcoming tour of the West Indies, despite consistently showing stellar form in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Khan has responded to the selectors by sharing his domestic figures in an Instagram story.

The 25-year-old cricketer from Mumbai has scored 3,505 runs so far in First-Class cricket in 37 matches at an excellent average of 79. He has knocked off 13 centuries and nine half-centuries with a highest score of 301 not out.

This isn’t the first time that he was expected to get the call-up for the national team but wasn’t chosen for the team. Last year he expected to be called up for the Bangladesh tour but didn’t make it, and then earlier this year again he wasn’t picked up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at home.

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had also hit out at selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan despite the form he has been showing in the last couple of years. He even went to the lengths of calling it futile to play the Ranji Trophy if the selectors wouldn’t consider those doing great there in.

“Sarfaraz Khan has been scoring at an average of 100 in all past three seasons. What does he have to do to be picked in the squad? He might not be in the XI, but you pick him in the team,” Gavaskar said.

“Tell him that his performances are being recognised. Otherwise, stop playing Ranji Trophy. Say, it’s of no use, you just play IPL and think you are good enough for the red-ball game as well,” he added.

