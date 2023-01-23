Sarfaraz Khan has become a hot topic in the Indian cricket ever since he was ignored by the selectors for the first two Tests against Australia which will be played at home in February. Sarfaraz has been in terrific form in domestic cricket, having scored 900 runs in each of the last two seasons, In the ongoing 2022-23 season, he has smashed three tons and six fifties. Still, the Mumbai batter has not been able to earn an India call-up.

Recently after the India snub, Sarfaraz took the support of his father and coach Naushad to recover from the heartbreak. Sarfaraz was in New Delhi for a Ranji game and his father flew down to the city to train with his son. Sarfaraz then went on to slam a century against Delhi in the Ranji game.

Now, another story on the close bond Sarfaraz and his father share has come out.

Speaking to Indian Express, Naushad recalled a touching story involving Sarfaraz and Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun, who played with the Mumbai batter at the age-group level.

Naushad said during his junior days, Sarfaraz once came to him and said: “Abbu, Arjun kitna naseebwala hai na? (Arjun is so lucky). He is Sachin sir’s son, and has cars, iPads, everything.”

The father felt helpless at the moment but soon afterward Sarfaraz expressed how special Naushad was to him. “I’m more fortunate than him. You can devote the entire day to me. His father is not able to give him any time,” Sarfaraz said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SARFARAZ KHAN (@sarfarazkhan97)

Meanwhile, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has criticised the selectors for not picking Sarfaraz for the first two Tests against Australia.

“Not having him (Sarfaraz) in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it’s an abuse to domestic cricket, almost as if this platform doesn’t matter,” tweeted Prasad.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.