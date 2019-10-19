First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 4 Oct 18, 2019
UAE vs OMA
Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 3 Oct 18, 2019
KEN vs NED
Netherlands beat Kenya by 30 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 19, 2019
KEN vs SCO
ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 19, 2019
JER vs NIG
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sarfaraz Ahmed had chance to make graceful exit as Pakistan captain but turned down PCB's suggestion, claims source

Sacked Sarfaraz Ahmed had the chance to make a graceful exit as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had advised him to step down as captain in all three formats but the wicketkeeper-batsman turned down the suggestion.

Press Trust of India, Oct 19, 2019 11:33:32 IST

Karachi: Sacked Sarfaraz Ahmed had the chance to make a graceful exit as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had advised him to step down as captain in all three formats but the wicketkeeper-batsman turned down the suggestion.

Sarfaraz Ahmed had chance to make graceful exit as Pakistan captain but turned down PCBs suggestion, claims source

File image of Sarfaraz Ahmed. AP

According to a highly-reliable source, when Sarfaraz met with the PCB CEO Wasim Khan on Friday in Lahore, he was asked to step down having led the national team in all three formats since 2017.

"Sarfaraz flatly refused to do this and told Wasim that the board could sack him if they wanted but he would not step down himself," the PCB source said.

The source added Sarfaraz would also not be part of Pakistan's T20I or Test squads for the Australia tour as head coach-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has now decided to give a chance to wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan.

The source said Wasim Khan had assured Sarfaraz he could make a comeback to the national team when he regained full form. PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has said that it was a difficult decision to remove Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain in all three formats.

In a PCB statement, Mani said that the decision to remove him was taken because of his lack of confidence and poor performance. "The decision was a difficult one but was taken in the best interest of Pakistan cricket," Mani said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2019 11:33:32 IST

Tags : Cricket, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Muhammad Rizwan, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, Sarfaraz Ahmed, SportsTracker, Wasim Khan

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all