Sarah Taylor, Katherine Brunt to feature in England women's limited-overs assignments in India
London: Experienced cricketers Sarah Taylor and Katherine Brunt have been named in England's women squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against India, starting 22 February.
India and England will play three ODIs, which is part of the ICC's Women's championship, and three T20Is.
File image of Sarah Taylor. Reuters
Taylor and Brunt, who missed England's march to the World T20 final, will fly out with the squad to take part in the ODI series in Mumbai.
However, Taylor will head home after the ODI series, while Brunt will be available to take part in the T20I series.
Jenny Gunn, meanwhile, has been given a break from both series after years of touring and will report back in April.
Kirstie Gordon and Katie George, however, were unavailable for selection through injury.
"We've looked to use as many players as we can to give everyone an opportunity as we head into a busy year. We've included 18 players across the squads and they'll come in and out as the tours progress as we look to improve our strength in depth," England coach Mark Robinson said.
"We've got a huge Ashes series in the summer, as well as hosting the West Indies, and obviously there are ICC Women's Championship points up for grabs across both of these tours so there's hard work ahead of us but we're excited."
England Women ODI squad: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Alex Hartley, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.
England Women T20I squad: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.
Updated Date:
Feb 07, 2019 22:27:42 IST
