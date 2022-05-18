Sara Tendulkar reacts after Tim David’s ‘unlucky’ run-out, creates waves on Twitter

The emotional reaction of Sara Tendulkar after the dismissal of Tim David during the clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad has grabbed eyeballs across the internet. On Tuesday, Sara was present in the stands of Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium when game turned out to be an absolute thriller. For MI, the biggest blow came during the 18th over of their chase.

When Mumbai Indians needed 45 runs in the final 18 deliveries, Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan was brought back in to bowl. Showing no mercy, an in-form Tim David hammered him with four maximums and brought the equation down to 19 off 13 balls.

However, after getting smashed for three consecutive sixes, Natajaran got his redemption on the final delivery. He bowled a length delivery wide of the stump. David somehow connected it and drove it towards Natarajan. The ball trickled away touching the bowler’s hand. David went for a single to retain the strike in the next over. But Natarajan wasted no time in gathering the ball and took the stump down. David was way short of the white line and left the field with much disappointment.

After the sudden collapse, the home for the Mumbai brigade, Wankhede, could not react initially. When David was heading back to the pavilion, the camera panned toward the stands where Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara had an expression of utter disbelief. Along with the crowd, Sara felt the match going beyond Mumbai’s hold. Soon the photograph of her reaction went viral.

After the run-out, Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned the game around with a crucial maiden over scalping a wicket as well. While defending 19 runs in the final over, Fazalhaq Farooqi conceded a boundary and a maximum but managed to clinch the much-needed victory for his side. With the gripping 3-run victory, Kane Williamson’s Hyderabad stay alive in the playoff run with 12 points in 13 matches.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.