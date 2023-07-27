Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
'Feeling sad for Sanju Samson': Fans express disappointment after India drop keeper-batter for first ODI vs West Indies

The talk of the town ahead of the three-match series was whether who would keep wickets for India in Rishabh Pant’s absence, and on Thursday, the team management decided to go for Kishan.

File image of Sanju Samson. AP

Sanju Samson’s wait for an India comeback extended for at least another two days after Ishan Kishan was picked over him as the wicketkeeping option in the first ODI against West Indies in Barbados on Thursday.

The talk of the town ahead of the three-match series was whether who would keep wickets for India in Rishabh Pant’s absence, and on Thursday, the team management decided to go for Kishan, who adds a left-handed batting option in an Indian side dominated by right-handers.

Despite shining on the domestic stage for Kerala and the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals (RR), Samson has found the going tough in international cricket, being in and out of the Indian team in recent times.

Till date, Samson has played 330 runs from 11 matches, with his best of 86 coming against South Africa in October last year.

Twitterati, however, did not take Samson’s omission lightly. Here are a few reactions:

