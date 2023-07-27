Sanju Samson’s wait for an India comeback extended for at least another two days after Ishan Kishan was picked over him as the wicketkeeping option in the first ODI against West Indies in Barbados on Thursday.

The talk of the town ahead of the three-match series was whether who would keep wickets for India in Rishabh Pant’s absence, and on Thursday, the team management decided to go for Kishan, who adds a left-handed batting option in an Indian side dominated by right-handers.

Despite shining on the domestic stage for Kerala and the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals (RR), Samson has found the going tough in international cricket, being in and out of the Indian team in recent times.

Till date, Samson has played 330 runs from 11 matches, with his best of 86 coming against South Africa in October last year.

Twitterati, however, did not take Samson’s omission lightly. Here are a few reactions:

Ishan is front runner on test basis and Surya in t20 basis. we all know what will happen to odi front runner Samson: benched again. 😥#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/vwS89kXKO7 — Sreerag Rajesh (@RajeshSreerag) July 27, 2023

Feeling sad for Sanju 🥺🥺

Man really deserve his wk slot unreal favouritism 💔#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/exJXOepMs9 — Bharath (@Bharath_9180) July 27, 2023

How this Mumbai Lords along with Rohit & BCCI ditching Sanju's Career again & again. From no where Ishan Kishan preferred over Sanju in the middle order, WoW !!! No experts have courage to criticize selection & Dravid keep acting like as dumb, Pathetic !!! #SanjuSamson #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/Iy3gsSd2bu — MILJO JOHNSON (@miljojohnson) July 27, 2023

Rohit, Dravid and team india management destroying #SanjuSamson career. Nothing new🔥it's clearly evidant . idk why Surya in elevan .he is flop in odi

It's clearly Mi/North Indian lobby pic.twitter.com/5kpK34fQOs — Rollo (@dwaith7) July 27, 2023