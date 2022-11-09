Sanjana Ganesan's befitting reply to troll asking how she managed to marry Jasprit Bumrah

A television reporter and India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s wife, Sanjana Ganesan is quite popular on social media and among cricket fans. Ganesan is currently in Australia to cover the ongoing T20 World Cup. Recently on her Instagram handle, she shared a photograph of herself from the Adelaide Oval where India will play England in the second semi-final on 10 November.

She captioned it, “The weather in Adelaide at the moment is beautiful.” After the post surfaced on the internet, a person dropped a comment which no wonder didn’t go down well with Ganesan.

The person wrote in the comment box, “Ma’am, you are not that beautiful. How did you manage to marry Bumrah.” The remark got the attention of Ganesan in no time. She made a stern reply, “And, here, you are moving around with a face like that. What about that?”

The conversation, soon, grabbed the attention of social media users and a screenshot of the same went viral on Twitter.



Since being shared, a lot of laughing emojis have been poured into the comment section. People went on to appreciate Ganesan for taking a stand against these kinds of trolls. So far, the post has accumulated more than 6,000 likes.

A user wrote, “Destroyed in minutes.”

A person noted, “That was more lethal than Bumrah’s yorkers.”

Another user stated, “Sanjana ma’am rocks.”

An individual sarcastically said, “Not only Jasprit bowls Yorkers in the Bumrah family.”

Here are some other reactions:

Ganesan’s social media activity was in the news during the Asia Cup 2022 as well after an Instagram user made a controversial comment on her picture with Bumrah after India lost their Super 4 encounter with Pakistan. The user said, “India is losing there and you guys are enjoying a holiday.” However, it was an old photo.

That time, Ganesan also went hard on the user and responded, “Can’t you see that it’s a throwback photo, you fool?” The online battle also received traction across the internet world. Some followers tagged Ganesan as “a boss lady.”

Bumrah got ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury. It was a major blow for the Indian side as the pacer has always been a vital component in the bowling department, especially for his expertise in bowl in the death overs.

