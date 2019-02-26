Sanath Jayasuriya banned from all cricket related activities for two years for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code
Former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.
Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya from all cricket-related activities by the ICC for two years after admitting breaching two counts of ICC's Anti-Corruption Code. Jayasuriya had earlier refused to cooperate with the ACU last year by denying to hand over his phone and thus was, immediately, charged with two offences under Article 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the anti-corruption code.
The former Sri Lanka Cricket Chair of Selectors, admitted to being in breach of the following provisions of the Code:
Article 2.4.6 – Failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU, including failure to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU as part of such investigation.
Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.
As a result of the admissions, he has accepted a sanction of a two-year period of ineligibility.
Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – ACU said: “This conviction under the Code demonstrates the importance of participants in cricket cooperating with investigations. Compelling participants to cooperate under the Code is a vital weapon in our efforts to rid our sport of corruptors. These rules are essential to maintain the integrity of our sport.
After being charged, Jayasuriya released a statement saying the charges didn't have anything to do with match-fixing, pitch-fixing or any corrupt activity. However, the 49-year-old has now admitted to have made a breach, following which he accepted the quantum of the punishment.
The conviction of Mr Jayasuriya is the latest part of a much broader ICC ACU investigation into corruption in cricket in Sri Lanka. The ACU recently held an amnesty in relation to Sri Lankan Cricket resulting in eleven players and other participants coming forward with new information, ICC stated in a statement.
Marshall added: “The amnesty has worked very well and has delivered significant new and important intelligence. This new information has assisted a number of our ongoing investigations and has resulted in some new investigations getting underway.
“I am very grateful to those who participated in the amnesty and as a result of the information shared we now have a much clearer picture of the situation in Sri Lanka and our investigations are continuing.”
With inputs from ICC
Updated Date:
Feb 26, 2019 18:43:59 IST
