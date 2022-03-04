'Sad, speechless, completely shocked': Sporting fraternity reacts to shocking news of Shane Warne's death

Melbourne: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, considered as one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, has died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, according to media reports quoting a statement from his management.

He was 52.

According to 'foxsports.com.au', Warne's management released a brief statement that Warne passed away in Thailand and the reason could be a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement reported by the website said.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne Pared 293 scalps.

The sporting fraternity was in a shock as the news of Warne's passing away came in. Here's how the world is reacting to the sad and shocking news.

Nooooooooooooooo can’t believe you are no more @ShaneWarne 🙏🙏 😢😢😢 RIP my HERO .. don’t wanna believe this .. totally shattered — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2022

Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022

Sharing in the sadness of the cricket world on the demise of legend Shane Warne. Truly the end of an era. I pray his family, friends and fans find peace and comfort in this time of grief. #respect pic.twitter.com/CNuvNehEqs — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) March 4, 2022

"Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of Cricket" My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YgfvY1WaS0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 4, 2022

MCC is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Honorary Life Member and World Cricket committee member, Shane Warne. Shane was one of the finest cricketers ever to have played the game. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/6gEDCumHDk — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) March 4, 2022

Absolutely devastated to hear that ⁦@ShaneWarne⁩ has died from a heart attack aged just 52.

He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years.

Just gutting news.

RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company. pic.twitter.com/RCUGuTU4Gm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2022

The day I get my kit, with my new squad number… all came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg spin and the reason I now wear 23 😢😢 sad day for the world of cricket!! RIP @ShaneWarne a true cricketing legend! pic.twitter.com/KN3zfpankK — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) March 4, 2022

Simply can't believe we are writing this. RIP Shane Warne, one of the game's best characters and finest bowlers. Forever etched in Ashes history ✍️ pic.twitter.com/A2jOWPt6L5 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) March 4, 2022

I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can’t quite believe it. RIP Shane — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne ... Really !!!!! ☹️ Tell me it's not true please — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 4, 2022

I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

With inputs from PTI