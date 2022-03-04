Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • 'Sad, speechless, completely shocked': Sporting fraternity reacts to shocking news of Shane Warne's death

Melbourne: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, considered as one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, has died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, according to media reports quoting a statement from his management.

He was 52.

According to 'foxsports.com.au', Warne's management released a brief statement that Warne passed away in Thailand and the reason could be a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement reported by the website said.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne Pared 293 scalps.

The sporting fraternity was in a shock as the news of Warne's passing away came in. Here's how the world is reacting to the sad and shocking news.

With inputs from PTI

