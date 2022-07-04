'Sack him': Twitter fumes after Virender Sehwag passes controversial remark on Virat Kohli

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who never really masks the way he thinks, is currently in the midst of stirring up another controversial pot for his comments during Day 3 of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England.

In the video, that is now doing the rounds, Sehwag can be heard poking fun at Virat Kohli’s celebration as the former India captain was seen dancing after the dismissal of England’s batter. India had bowled England out on 284 on Day 3 of the game after they had scored 416 in the first innings.

Watch video here:

Mohammad Kaif, who was also doing commentary with Sehwag in the video, pulled up Kohli's dancing celebration following which Sehwag made the remark that drew fans' anger towards him. And as is the case with anything Kohli, the video went viral on Twitter and it drew the ire of several cricket fans. There was a section of users who also wanted the broadcasters to oust Sehwag from the commentary panel.

It needs to be mentioned here that earlier in the day, Sehwag had criticised Kohli for getting involved in a sledging banter with Jonny Bairstow. Kohli was involved in a heated discussion with Bairstow during the first session of the day and the umpires had to intervene to calm things down.

Bairstow found his range after a tricky start and notched up his 3rd century in as many games and played a key part in England reaching 284 in the first innings. India ended Day 3 on 125/3, with Cheteshwar Pujara remaining unbeaten on 50, while Rishabh Pant looking settled at 30. They lead by 257 runs and would now want to bolster this lead on the fourth day. Virat Kohli was dismissed by Ben Stokes for 20 as the former India captain’s lean patch continues to haunt him.