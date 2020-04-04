First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sachin Tendulkar vs Glenn McGrath was a battle of attrition, says former Australia spinner Brad Hogg

Sachin v McGrath a war of attrition. McGrath trying to win the patience game, you are in for the long haul, said Hogg

FP Trending, Apr 04, 2020 15:21:02 IST

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has pointed out how Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s battles with Glenn McGrath and Shoaib Akhtar had their own subtle differences.

In a Twitter Q&A session with fans, Hogg was met with the question from a user on Tendulkar’s famous battles with the star fast bowlers.

“Sachin vs McGrath or Sachin vs Akhtar Which one is your favourite rivalry ? #Hoggytime,” the user asked.

Responding to the question, Hogg wrote, “Sachin v McGrath a war of attrition. McGrath trying to win the patience game, you are in for the long haul. Sachin v Akhtar more erratic, with Akhtar trying to blast him out with sheer pace + it’s India v Pak, which adds a little more spice to the contest.”

Tendulkar, Akhtar and McGrath peaked during the same time and were known for their mega battles on field. However, this was not the only question the Hogg faced. When asked who is his favourite leg spinner from the current crop, Hogg revealed three names – Kuldeep Yadav, Tabraiz Shamsi and Adam Zampa. The former Australian player was also asked to name favourite all-time playing XI in Test cricket. Hogg picked legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Viv Richards, and Shane Warne.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to all sport activities and events around the world. A number of organsiations and sport personalities have taken to social media to engage in Q&A sessions with fans to keep them engaged during these trying times.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2020 15:21:02 IST

Tags : Brad Hogg, Brian Lara, Glenn McGrath, Kuldeep Yadav, Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar Vs Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, SportsTracker, Tabraiz Shamsi, Viv Richards

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all