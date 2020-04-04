Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has pointed out how Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s battles with Glenn McGrath and Shoaib Akhtar had their own subtle differences.

In a Twitter Q&A session with fans, Hogg was met with the question from a user on Tendulkar’s famous battles with the star fast bowlers.

“Sachin vs McGrath or Sachin vs Akhtar Which one is your favourite rivalry ? #Hoggytime,” the user asked.

Responding to the question, Hogg wrote, “Sachin v McGrath a war of attrition. McGrath trying to win the patience game, you are in for the long haul. Sachin v Akhtar more erratic, with Akhtar trying to blast him out with sheer pace + it’s India v Pak, which adds a little more spice to the contest.”

2nd one. #Hoggytime https://t.co/wiLrqpJVpO — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 4, 2020

Tendulkar, Akhtar and McGrath peaked during the same time and were known for their mega battles on field. However, this was not the only question the Hogg faced. When asked who is his favourite leg spinner from the current crop, Hogg revealed three names – Kuldeep Yadav, Tabraiz Shamsi and Adam Zampa. The former Australian player was also asked to name favourite all-time playing XI in Test cricket. Hogg picked legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Viv Richards, and Shane Warne.

Javed Miandad. Sunil Gavaskar Viv Richards Brian Lara Sachin Tendulkar David Gower Jake Russsell Imran Khan Joel Garner Malcom Marshell Shane Warne If I could go back in time, these were my favourites to watch. Greenidge and Haynes 2 others https://t.co/yD65yLYP29 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 3, 2020

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to all sport activities and events around the world. A number of organsiations and sport personalities have taken to social media to engage in Q&A sessions with fans to keep them engaged during these trying times.

