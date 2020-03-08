First Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag roll back the years as India Legends beat West Indies Legends in Road Safety World Series opener

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag used to torment bowlers in their prime and they did it once again on Saturday, putting the West Indies Legends bowling attack to the sword

Press Trust of India, Mar 08, 2020 08:15:49 IST

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag used to torment bowlers in their prime and they did it once again on Saturday, putting the West Indies Legends bowling attack to the sword while adding 83 runs for the first wicket during the lung-opener of the Road Safety World Series between WI Legends and India Legends.

Sehwag (74 not out; 11x4) played all the shots in the book, including the traditional late cut, while Tendulkar (36;7x4) executed drives, upper cuts and stepped out to spinners, something he did with majestic grace all through his illustrious career.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag roll back the years as India Legends beat West Indies Legends in Road Safety World Series opener

Sachin Tendulkar during the Road Safety World Series match. Photo PTI

Tendulkar hammered Suleiman Benn for three successive fours amid the familiar 'Sachin-Sachin' chants from the Mumbai crowd.

And as was the case earlier, the legend's dismissal brought about 'pin drop' silence in the stadium.

After Mohammed Kaif (14) and Manpreet Gony (0) fell, Sehwag, in the company of Yuvraj Singh (10 not out), chased the 151-run target as the hosts won by 7 wickets.

Earlier, India Legends restricted WI Legends to 150/8 with pacers Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and spinner Pragyan Ojha grabbing two wickets.

Opener Shivnarine Chanderpaul made 61 (6x4; 2x6).

Brian Lara (17; 4x4), in his brief stay at the crease, showed the crowd why he is considered among the finest to have ever wielded the willow.

