There was a time when many people watched cricket only because of Sachin Tendulkar. His fans would switch off the television if he got out. Seven years after Tendulkar retired from the sport, his fan following continues to be as big as ever.

He started his career in 1989 and in his 24-year long stint he established many records.

Tendulkar turns 47 today. As his fans celebrate his birthday, here are some throwback pictures of the master blaster which will leave you in awe.

One with coach

In this photo, Tendulkar can be seen with former cricketer Vinod Kambli and his coach Ramakant Achrekar. Sharing the picture, Tendulkar wrote, “A special afternoon with the person who taught us so much and made us who we are.”

Day 1 in cricket

These pictures are from first match of the master blaster. Tendulkar can be seen playing some glamourous shots. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “This day, every year, brings back so many memories of the day I 1st represented India. It was an honour to play for the country and be able to represent India for 24 years.”

Legend with another legend

The picture shows Tendulkar with wife Anjali and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The photo was clicked in 2018 while the three were watching the IPL final at Lata Mangeshkar’s place.

‪The IPL ended on a high note ... a great final between CSK vs SRH. Watching it with #LataMangeshkar Didi 🙏 at her place made it even more special. ‬

Wishing birthday to Yuvraj Singh

Tendulkar posted this picture on the occasion of former cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s birthday. Wishing him birthday, he wrote, “The spirit with which you have overcome every obstacle in life both on and off the field is the stuff of legends.”

Throwback pic with ‘Dadi’

Tendulkar shared this throwback picture last year in which he is seen with Sourav Ganguly. He wished Ganguly happy birthday through this picture “Happy Birthday Dadi! From playing with you in our Under-15 days to now commentating with you,” he wrote.

Happy Birthday Dadi! From playing with you in our Under-15 days to now commentating with you. It’s been quite a journey. Have a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/Ijnder6RJN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2019

