Sachin Tendulkar thanks Yuvraj Singh for his cricketing contributions in emotional message after retirement

Walking into international sunset after ramping up the swagger and style quotient of what used to be a sombre Indian dressing room for 17 years, Yuvraj was flooded with wholesome praise by the cricket community, with close friend-cum-mentor Tendulkar leading the way.

Press Trust of India, Jun 10, 2019 18:56:24 IST

Mumbai: One of Yuvraj Singh's pillars during his journey from cricket to cancer and back, Sachin Tendulkar Monday thanked the southpaw for all he has "done for the sport".

File image of Yuvraj Singh. AFP

"What a fantastic career you have had Yuvi. You have come out as a true champ everytime the team needed you. The fight you put up through all the ups & downs on & off the field is just amazing. Best of luck for your 2nd innings & thanks for all that you have done for cricket," Tendulkar tweeted.

The icon's words of appreciation for the 37-year-old southpaw once again brought to the fore the cherished friendship that they share.

A delighted Yuvraj carried Tendulkar on his shoulders after they helped India to a World Cup triumph in 2011, together realising their long-cherished dream.

The moment of triumph was followed by the shocking revelation that Yuvraj was diagnosed with a rare germ cell cancer.

Tendulkar had once said that he was scared of breaking down in front of Yuvraj when they met in London his treatment for a rare germ cell cancer in the United States.

"When I saw my wife discussing medical terms with Yuvraj, I realised what he had been going through," Tendulkar had said at the release of Yuvraj's book 'The Test of My Life: From Cricket to Cancer and Back'.

"When I went to meet him in London, I was telling my wife that I don't want to break down when I see him," Tendulkar had said then of the discussion with his doctor wife.

In his heart, Yuvraj has only reverence for Tendulkar.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He put together 1900 runs in the longest format, and 8701 in the one-dayers, the format in which he enjoyed most success. His one-day runs tally places him 22nd in the overall list, and seventh among Indians.

A useful left-arm spinner, Yuvraj picked up 111 ODI wickets at an average of 36.55.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 18:56:24 IST

