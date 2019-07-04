First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 42 Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
ICC CWC | Match 41 Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
England beat New Zealand by 119 runs
ICC CWC Jul 05, 2019
PAK vs BAN
Lord's, London
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sachin Tendulkar thanks recently-retired Ambati Rayudu for his service to Indian cricket

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar Thursday thanked the just-retired Ambati Rayudu for his service to Indian cricket and recalled the time spent together at Mumbai Indians.

Press Trust of India, Jul 04, 2019 21:55:51 IST

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar Thursday thanked the just-retired Ambati Rayudu for his service to Indian cricket and recalled the time spent together at Mumbai Indians.

Snubbed twice over for the ongoing World Cup, Rayudu Wednesday retired from all forms of cricket without specifying his reasons for calling it quits.

File image of Ambati Rayudu. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

File image of Ambati Rayudu. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

"Thank you for all your contribution to Indian Cricket, Ambati. Have fond memories of spending time with you during your stint at @mipaltan. Wishing you all the best for your 2nd innings," Tendulkar, who is currently in the United Kingdom, wrote on his twitter handle.

The the 33-year-old batsman was in India's official standbys list for the big event in the UK but was ignored despite the injury-forced ouster of all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Opener Mayank Agrawal was brought in on the team management's insistence and it is learnt, Rayudu was left quite disappointed by the turn of events.

Rayudu played 55 ODIs for India and scored 1694 runs at an average of 47.05. The player, who could never break into the Test team, was in the spotlight before the World Cup.

Declared the preferred No.4 batsman by Kohli not many months ago, Rayudu was ignored for Shankar in India's final squad for the big event.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 21:56:49 IST

Tags : Ambati Rayudu, BCCI, Cricket, Mayank Agarwal, Sachin Tendulkar, Sports, Vijay Shankar

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all