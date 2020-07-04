Sachin Tendulkar seeks forehand tips from tennis legend Roger Federer

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar loves to play tennis and is a big fan of 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer. The cricketer took to Twitter on Friday evening to share a video where he is seen smashing a tennis ball.

Tendulkar was playing a forehand in the throwback video and sought tips from Federer, whom he tagged in his tweet.

However, this is not the first time that the two sports greats have engaged in Twitter banter. During the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, Federer showed some batting skills on the grass-courts of SW19, to which Tendulkar gave a heartfelt reply and appreciated his hand-eye co-ordination.

As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let’s exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title 😜👍 https://t.co/2TNUHGn1zK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2018

Federed is not the only sportsperson to hold high regards for Tendulkar. Recently, Australia’s limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch recently shared his experience of batting with Tendulkar.

Speaking on an episode of 'Sony Ten Pit Stop', Finch said he was only thinking about not running Tendulkar out when they opened together for Marylebone Cricket Club against Rest of the World at Lord's in 2014.

“All I was thinking was, 'Do not run him out, just do not run Sachin out'. I think it was one of the biggest, if not the biggest, crowd that Lord’s had ever had. It was a huge anniversary. Sachin is captaining one team and Warne is captaining the other. That was a huge, huge day,” Finch said.