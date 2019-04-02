Sachin Tendulkar says winning 2011 World Cup in India best moment of his cricketing career
India lifted their second ODI World Cup on 2 April, 2011, at the Wankhede Stadium, which, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar says, is the best moment of his cricketing career.
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs Bangalore Live Now
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 9 wickets
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs DC Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs RAJ Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 20 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs BLR Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM vs CHE - Apr 3rd, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs HYD - Apr 4th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs KOL - Apr 5th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 KENW vs ZIMW - Apr 6th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE Score, RR vs RCB Match at Jaipur: Yuzvendra Chahal provides breakthrough, removes Rahane
-
Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer against BJD's ex-cop; CPM veteran Shivaji Patnaik sidelined
-
Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karnataka farmers lament rising debts, rusting factories
-
SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power companies but will delay bankruptcy proceedings, say experts
-
Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keeping human rights violations by China under wraps
-
Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit theories, and misleading fans through trailers
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hockey Series Finals in Bhubaneswar still on schedule despite IOC diktat, says IOA official
-
In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women without a country
-
Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's fish fresh
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5701
|108
|6
|Pakistan
|5147
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dubai: India lifted their second ODI World Cup on 2 April, 2011, at the Wankhede Stadium, which, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar says, is the "best moment" of his cricketing career.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. Reuters
"2011 was the most beautiful moment of my life on the field, there cannot be a greater moment. I was the highest run-getter for the team so my contribution was well worth it, because in the end what matters is that the trophy is sitting in your dressing room, not the opponent's dressing room. That was the best cricketing moment of my life," International Cricket Council quoted Tendulkar as saying.
India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the finals of the tournament. Tendulkar finished as the second highest run-getter of the tournament. Sri Lanka's opening batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan was the leading run-scorer in the tournament.
Sri Lanka posted 274 runs for the loss of six wickets after opting to bat first in the finals of 2011 World Cup. Mahela Jayawardene scored a knock of 103 not out to enable the team to post a challenging total in front of India.
While chasing, India got off a horrendous start as they lost both Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag early, but Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni played out of their skins to take the team to their second World Cup victory.
Gambhir was dismissed for 97 but MS Dhoni remained 91 not out to take the team over the line.
India would look to repeat this feat in the upcoming World Cup and the team opens their tournament campaign against South Africa on 5 June.
Updated Date:
Apr 02, 2019 20:29:38 IST
Also See
India coach Ravi Shastri's contract will not be automatically renewed after World Cup, says BCCI official
Impressed by Vijay Shankar's technique and temperament, Indian team management inclined to use him at No 4 in World Cup
KL Rahul says he doubted his own character after sexism episode on Koffee With Karan