Sachin Tendulkar says winning 2011 World Cup in India best moment of his cricketing career

India lifted their second ODI World Cup on 2 April, 2011, at the Wankhede Stadium, which, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar says, is the best moment of his cricketing career.

Asian News International, Apr 02, 2019 20:29:38 IST

Dubai: India lifted their second ODI World Cup on 2 April, 2011, at the Wankhede Stadium, which, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar says, is the "best moment" of his cricketing career.

File image of Sachin Tendulkar. Reuters

"2011 was the most beautiful moment of my life on the field, there cannot be a greater moment. I was the highest run-getter for the team so my contribution was well worth it, because in the end what matters is that the trophy is sitting in your dressing room, not the opponent's dressing room. That was the best cricketing moment of my life," International Cricket Council quoted Tendulkar as saying.

India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the finals of the tournament. Tendulkar finished as the second highest run-getter of the tournament. Sri Lanka's opening batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan was the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Sri Lanka posted 274 runs for the loss of six wickets after opting to bat first in the finals of 2011 World Cup. Mahela Jayawardene scored a knock of 103 not out to enable the team to post a challenging total in front of India.

While chasing, India got off a horrendous start as they lost both Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag early, but Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni played out of their skins to take the team to their second World Cup victory.

Gambhir was dismissed for 97 but MS Dhoni remained 91 not out to take the team over the line.

India would look to repeat this feat in the upcoming World Cup and the team opens their tournament campaign against South Africa on 5 June.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 20:29:38 IST

