Sachin Tendulkar says rejection in first selection trials spurred him to work harder, credits success to coach Ramakant Achrekar
Tendulkar made the comments in Marathi while interacting with the students of Late Laxmanrao Dure school in western Maharashtra
Mumbai: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday revealed that he was not selected when he appeared for his first selection trials and the rejection spurred him to work even harder on his game.
"When I was a student, the only thing in my mind was to play for India. My journey started at the age of eleven," Tendulkar said in Marathi while interacting with the students of Late Laxmanrao Dure school in western Maharashtra.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. Reuters
"I even remember when I went for my first selection trails, I was not selected by the selectors. They had said that he will need to work hard and improve his game."
"At that time I was disappointed because I thought I had batted well, but the result was not as per expectation and I was not selected. But after that my focus, commitment and capacity to work hard increased further. If you want to realise your dreams, then short-cuts won't help," he added.
Three classrooms and a stage for cultural activities have been built in the school from the MPLAD funds given by Tendulkar when he was a Rajya Sabha member.
Tendulkar, who has a staggering 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 ODI runs, credited his family and coach Ramakant Achrekar for supporting him in his journey.
"For my success in cricket, I owe it to my family — all the members. I will start with my parents, my brother Ajit and elder brother Nitin, who does not usually come forward, supported me," he said.
"My elder sister, who now resides in Pune after marriage, she supported me. In fact, my sister had presented the first cricket bat to me in my life.
"After marriage (wife) Anjali and (kids) Sara and Arjun and Anjali's parents supported me. My uncle and aunt, many people were there. And of course last but not the least Ramakant Achrekar Sir," he signed off.
Updated Date:
Oct 25, 2019 19:36:45 IST
