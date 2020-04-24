Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 47 on Friday, has said that he will not be celebrating his birthday this year in wake of the deadly coronavirus which has killed lakhs of people around the world.

“I won’t be celebrating my birthday this year. Given the circumstances, I don’t think it’s a right time to celebrate anything,” the ‘Little Master’, as he is fondly called, was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Major sporting events have been suspended or postponed as a result of the global health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) has been one such tournament that has been postponed indefinitely while the future of the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia in October this year hangs in balance.

While organising tournaments behind closed doors remains an option once the pandemic recedes, Tendulkar had earlier voiced his opinion stating that it would be disappointing for the players to play without fans as the crowd brings in positive energy during matches.

In India, more that 700 people have died because of the virus and the numbers keeps rising by the day.

