First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sachin Tendulkar says 'not the right time' to celebrate birthday during coronavirus pandemic

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 47 on Friday, has said that he will not be celebrating his birthday this year in wake of the deadly coronavirus which has killed lakhs of people around the world.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 24, 2020 10:58:26 IST

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 47 on Friday, has said that he will not be celebrating his birthday this year in wake of the deadly coronavirus which has killed lakhs of people around the world.

Sachin Tendulkar says not the right time to celebrate birthday during coronavirus pandemic

File image of Sachin Tendulkar. AP

“I won’t be celebrating my birthday this year. Given the circumstances, I don’t think it’s a right time to celebrate anything,” the ‘Little Master’, as he is fondly called, was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Major sporting events have been suspended or postponed as a result of the global health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) has been one such tournament that has been postponed indefinitely while the future of the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia in October this year hangs in balance.

While organising tournaments behind closed doors remains an option once the pandemic recedes, Tendulkar had earlier voiced his opinion stating that it would be disappointing for the players to play without fans as the crowd brings in positive energy during matches.

In India, more that 700 people have died because of the virus and the numbers keeps rising by the day.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 10:58:26 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar Birthday, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all