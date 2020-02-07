IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 2 Feb 06, 2020
OMA vs USA
Oman beat USA by 6 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 1 Feb 05, 2020
NEP vs OMA
Oman beat Nepal by 18 runs
ENG in SA Feb 07, 2020
SA vs ENG
Kingsmead, Durban
IND in NZ Feb 08, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sachin Tendulkar says joining Bushfire charity game was a 'no-brainer'

"I received a message from Brett Lee. Brett said that Kevin (Roberts, Cricket Australia's chief executive) would like to be in touch with you. It was a no-brainer. From the moment I was asked, I said, 'yes I'm more than happy to come here'," Tendulkar said.

Press Trust of India, Feb 07, 2020 14:21:46 IST

Melbourne: It's a country which almost gave him a new accent and this "special feeling" for Australia was one of the reasons why Sachin Tendulkar didn't think twice before joining the Bushfire Bash charity game on receiving a call from his former on-field foe Brett Lee.

Tendulkar, who will coach the Ricky Ponting XI during Sunday's charity fundraiser match at the Junction Oval here, said the moment he got a call from Lee, it was "no-brainer" that he wanted to join the project.

Sachin Tendulkar says joining Bushfire charity game was a no-brainer

File photo of Sachin Tendulkar. PTI

"I received a message from Brett Lee. Brett said that Kevin (Roberts, Cricket Australia's chief executive) would like to be in touch with you. It was a no-brainer. From the moment I was asked, I said, 'yes I'm more than happy to come here'," Tendulkar was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The batting legend described the devastating bushfires as "catastrophic" and hoped to do his bit for the people of Australia.

"This is an alarming situation, it's catastrophic — that's an understatement. You see the number of lives it has affected, not only humans but also wildlife which sometimes people don't talk about. That is equally important," Tendulkar said.

"I'm so happy I'm here in whatever way to support the cause, to raise money."

Talking about his memories from Down Under, Tendulkar said, "Australia has always been dear to me. In 1991, as an 18-year-old I remember coming here (for the first time). I spent almost four months here. I almost had an Aussie accent when I went back to India.

"The competitive cricket that I played here at the age of 18 helped me a lot in my career, so I have a special feeling for Australia and Australian people."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2020 14:21:46 IST

Tags : Bushfire Charity, Bushfire Charity Sachin Tendulkar, Cricket, Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7328 244
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all