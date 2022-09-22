Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Sachin Tendulkar rolls back the years with fiery innings during Indian Legends vs England Legends clash - Watch

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar rolls back the years with fiery innings during Indian Legends vs England Legends clash - Watch

Sachin Tendulkar smashed 40 off just 20 balls. His knock consisted of 3 fours and 3 sixes and came at a strike rate of 200.

Sachin Tendulkar rolls back the years with fiery innings during Indian Legends vs England Legends clash - Watch

Indian Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar hit quickfire 40 against England Legends. Image: Twitter

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar once again showed that he is ‘God of cricket’ as he played a fiery innings for Indian Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022 match against England Legends on Thursday in Dehradun.

49-year-old Tendulkar, who is leading Indian Legends, turned back the clock as he smashed 40 off just 20 balls to give his team a flying start after they were put in to bat first at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. His knock consisted of 3 fours and 3 sixes and came at a strike rate of 200.

Tendulkar opened his knock with a classy four off Stephen Parry through the backward square-leg region, but in the third over, the Master Blaster came out all guns blazing as he smashed fast bowler Chris Tremlett for two sixes, followed by a four.

In the process, Sachin also played a hook shot, which was a sight to behold for the fans.

Watch the highlights of Sachin’s innings:

With his brilliant innings, Sachin showed that class is permanent as even after 9 years since retiring from international cricket, the legendary batter is playing like he never hanged his boots.

However, Tendulkar failed to hit half-century as he fell prey to leggie Chris Schofield and gave a simple caught and bowled to him.

After Sachin departed, Suresh Raina and Yusuf Pathan continued the carnage with a 40-run stand as the latter was the aggressor, scoring 27 runs in the 11 balls he faced. Both batters fell in the same over but England Legends had Yuvraj Singh to deal with. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 31 off 15 balls as India Legends ended with a mammoth score of 170/5 in their 15 overs, with five overs being reduced from each innings after an extensive delay due to rain.

Updated Date: September 22, 2022 23:55:20 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Seat belt best safety measure: Sachin Tendulkar
First Cricket News

Seat belt best safety measure: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar recalled his interview, a few weeks before Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jehangir Pandole were killed after their luxury car crashed on a bridge in Maharashtra.

'Gone too soon…’: Sachin Tendulkar shares emotional message for Shane Warne on his birth anniversary
First Cricket News

'Gone too soon…’: Sachin Tendulkar shares emotional message for Shane Warne on his birth anniversary

Shane Warne died on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand after suffering a suspected heart attack on 4th March.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: A glance at all-format stats after 71 international tons
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: A glance at all-format stats after 71 international tons

Former India skipper Virat Kohli finally ended the century drought as he struck his 71st international ton during the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 fixture against Afghanistan