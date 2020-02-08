Sachin Tendulkar returns to cricket pitch: Master Blaster to face Ellyse Perry in Bushfire relief charity match
Sachin Tendulkar will take guard and bat against an Ellyse Perry-led Australia side for an over during the Bushfire relief charity match.
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Live Now
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs USA Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 23 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW India Women beat Australia Women by 7 wickets
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 19 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 22 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs USA Oman beat USA by 6 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs OMA Oman beat Nepal by 18 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs OMA - Feb 9th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 11th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs ENGW - Feb 9th, 2020, 06:10 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 9th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 10th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs BAN - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: As National Capital votes, BJP's Parvesh Verma urges voters to support 'nationalist' party, chants 'Jai Shri Ram' in video
-
Delhi Election 2020: Despite Narendra Modi push, BJP failed to make hay from regularisation of colonies; here's why
-
Coronavirus toll overtakes 2003 SARS outbreak as 717 deaths reported from China alone; over 34,000 more infected
-
Narayan Gaikwad's quiet crusade: A Maharashtrian farmer is ceaselessly raising awareness about CAA, NRC
-
Novak Djokovic at Australian Open vs Rafael Nadal at French Open in numbers: Is Serb or Spaniard tougher to beat?
-
Hyderabad exhibition shows a bygone Kashmir and its people, as captured through RC Mehta's lens
-
Decoding India's engagement with CAA, NRC: What impels or deters a citizen from partaking in the dialogue
-
Oscars 2020: Is the Best Picture category an endorsement for Hollywood or a genuine pick of the year's best films?
-
Govt moves towards simplifying tax regime; LIC IPO will benefit retail investors: Nirmala Sitharaman
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12436
|265
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7328
|244
Legendary former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar will don the batting gloves and hold the willow once again on Sunday, 9 February, during the charity fixture at Junction Oval, Melbourne. He has agreed to the challenge and proposition by Australia women's cricket team member Ellyse Perry to face one over. The contest will come down in the mid-game interval.
Sachin Tendulkar in a file photo. Getty Images
The Australian women's team will first face England and then be on hand for the 10-over a side charity match also at the same venue. Tendulkar had earlier agreed to coach the Ricky Ponting-led side in the charity match. The other side will be coached by Tim Paine with Adam Gilchrist leading the side.
Perry extended the challenge to Tendulkar on social media on Saturday afternoon via a video message. "Hey Sachin, it's awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match," she said.
"I know you're coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval."
"We'd love to have a bowl to you and obviously fetch a few balls from over the boundary that you've hit."
"We thought it would be an awesome way to raise a bit more money for the Bushfire Appeal, which I know you're already doing so much for.
"If you're at all up for it, we'd love to have you out here – I know there'd be some girls very keen to field some balls that you hit. So let us know, and thanks again for everything."
Tendulkar, who last played competitive international cricket in November 2013 but has appeared in the odd exhibition match since, didn't take long to reply.
"Sounds great Ellyse," said the 46-year-old Tendulkar. "I would love to go out there and bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury). Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, and to get me out there in the middle."
The charity match will see participation from past and present cricketers in Brian Lara, Wasim Akram, Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh, Andrew Symonds, Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, Brad Hodge, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Dan Christian, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed along with women cricketers like Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Elyse Villani as well as Australian Football League players Luke Hodge and Nick Riewoldt among others.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 08, 2020 16:32:23 IST
Also See
Sachin Tendulkar praises Marnus Labuschagne's footwork, says Australian batsman reminds him of himself
Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram to join Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne for Australia bushfire relief match
Didier Drogba, Dwight Yorke among other former premier League stars to feature in Australia bushfire exhibition match