Legendary former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar will don the batting gloves and hold the willow once again on Sunday, 9 February, during the charity fixture at Junction Oval, Melbourne. He has agreed to the challenge and proposition by Australia women's cricket team member Ellyse Perry to face one over. The contest will come down in the mid-game interval.

The Australian women's team will first face England and then be on hand for the 10-over a side charity match also at the same venue. Tendulkar had earlier agreed to coach the Ricky Ponting-led side in the charity match. The other side will be coached by Tim Paine with Adam Gilchrist leading the side.

Perry extended the challenge to Tendulkar on social media on Saturday afternoon via a video message. "Hey Sachin, it's awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match," she said.

"I know you're coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval."

"We'd love to have a bowl to you and obviously fetch a few balls from over the boundary that you've hit."

"We thought it would be an awesome way to raise a bit more money for the Bushfire Appeal, which I know you're already doing so much for.

"If you're at all up for it, we'd love to have you out here – I know there'd be some girls very keen to field some balls that you hit. So let us know, and thanks again for everything."

Sounds great Ellyse. I would love to go out there & bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury).

Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, & to get me out there in the middle. You can get involved & donate now on https://t.co/IObcYarxKr https://t.co/gl3IVirCBY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 8, 2020

Tendulkar, who last played competitive international cricket in November 2013 but has appeared in the odd exhibition match since, didn't take long to reply.

"Sounds great Ellyse," said the 46-year-old Tendulkar. "I would love to go out there and bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury). Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, and to get me out there in the middle."

The charity match will see participation from past and present cricketers in Brian Lara, Wasim Akram, Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh, Andrew Symonds, Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, Brad Hodge, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Dan Christian, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed along with women cricketers like Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Elyse Villani as well as Australian Football League players Luke Hodge and Nick Riewoldt among others.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.