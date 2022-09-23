Sachin Tendulkar remains synonymous with batting even after nine years of his retirement from the game. The Little Master has still got the strokes that make the audience sit up in amazement. Tendulkar, the India Legends captain, was in his element against the England Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series. He played a blistering knock of 40 off just 20 balls in an innings that included three fours and three sixes. This set the platform for his team’s comprehensive 40-run win.

Sachin has been in sensational form in this ongoing tournament and his strokes still send the audience into a frenzy. Although he was dismissed for 16 against South Africa, he looked in fine form. He looked even better against New Zealand when he remained unbeaten on 19 off 13 balls in an innings that had his trademark backfoot punch through covers. However, he saved his best for this innings against England in Dehradun when he rolled back the years in his own inimitable style.

Sachin walked out to open the innings and went after the bowling from the word go. He launched an attack on England pacer Chris Tremlett as he smoked him for 6, 6 and 4. The first six was the typical Tendulkar lap, as the ball carried all the way over the boundary at fine leg. He then danced out and lofted Tremlett over long-on for another six – a throwback to his glory days when he deposited bowlers over the sight screen with minimum fuss.

Vintage Sachin Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/qvogWLkVqC — Sachin TendulkarFC (@CrickeTendulkar) September 22, 2022



Such was his aggression that he followed the couple of sixes with another boundary off the next ball to end this 18-run over. The maximum over long on sent social media into a meltdown and fans even started asking him to make a comeback to the Indian side for the T20 World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions.

Dear Team India! Let Virat Kohli bat at No.3. Because if you require a back-up opener for T20 World Cup, there’s one batting in Dehradun right now Still stepping out to quicks and hitting them for six#SachinTendulkar #RSWS #INDLvENGL — Aditya Bhattacharya (@aditya_bh16) September 22, 2022

A 49 years old Sachin Tendulkar again Proved “Age is just a number” ❤ Sir why you retired we’ll missed you and your those Eye Catching shots❣#SachinTendulkar . #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/0liGrmpRQb — (@subhu__RO45) September 22, 2022

Enough of Masters league, let the genius play T20 WC in Aus, he can open with Rohit. Still THE best batter India has currently…. — Aumkar Gholap (@AumkarGholap) September 22, 2022



Tendulkar looked all set to race to a fifty, but his blitz ended when he chipped a ball back to leg-spinner Chris Schofield for an easy catch and bowled. India Legends ended with 170/4 and in response, England was 40 runs short. Sachin was named ‘Man of the Match’.