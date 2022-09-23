Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar on fire during Road Safety World Series; watch his brilliant six

Sachin Tendulkar was in the mood during the contest featuring India Legends and England Legends.

Sachin Tendulkar on fire during Road Safety World Series; watch his brilliant six

Sachin Tendulkar bats during India Legends fixture. Screengrab/Voot

Sachin Tendulkar remains synonymous with batting even after nine years of his retirement from the game. The Little Master has still got the strokes that make the audience sit up in amazement. Tendulkar, the India Legends captain, was in his element against the England Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series. He played a blistering knock of 40 off just 20 balls in an innings that included three fours and three sixes. This set the platform for his team’s comprehensive 40-run win.

Sachin has been in sensational form in this ongoing tournament and his strokes still send the audience into a frenzy. Although he was dismissed for 16 against South Africa, he looked in fine form. He looked even better against New Zealand when he remained unbeaten on 19 off 13 balls in an innings that had his trademark backfoot punch through covers. However, he saved his best for this innings against England in Dehradun when he rolled back the years in his own inimitable style.

Sachin walked out to open the innings and went after the bowling from the word go. He launched an attack on England pacer Chris Tremlett as he smoked him for 6, 6 and 4. The first six was the typical Tendulkar lap, as the ball carried all the way over the boundary at fine leg. He then danced out and lofted Tremlett over long-on for another six – a throwback to his glory days when he deposited bowlers over the sight screen with minimum fuss.


Such was his aggression that he followed the couple of sixes with another boundary off the next ball to end this 18-run over. The maximum over long on sent social media into a meltdown and fans even started asking him to make a comeback to the Indian side for the T20 World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions.


Tendulkar looked all set to race to a fifty, but his blitz ended when he chipped a ball back to leg-spinner Chris Schofield for an easy catch and bowled. India Legends ended with 170/4 and in response, England was 40 runs short. Sachin was named ‘Man of the Match’.

Updated Date: September 23, 2022 15:17:11 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Seat belt best safety measure: Sachin Tendulkar
First Cricket News

Seat belt best safety measure: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar recalled his interview, a few weeks before Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jehangir Pandole were killed after their luxury car crashed on a bridge in Maharashtra.

'Gone too soon…’: Sachin Tendulkar shares emotional message for Shane Warne on his birth anniversary
First Cricket News

'Gone too soon…’: Sachin Tendulkar shares emotional message for Shane Warne on his birth anniversary

Shane Warne died on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand after suffering a suspected heart attack on 4th March.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: A glance at all-format stats after 71 international tons
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: A glance at all-format stats after 71 international tons

Former India skipper Virat Kohli finally ended the century drought as he struck his 71st international ton during the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 fixture against Afghanistan