Sachin Tendulkar finishes beetroot kebabs made by daughter in just 60 seconds, shares picture

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is trying her hands at cooking during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

FP Trending, May 07, 2020 13:44:29 IST

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is trying her hands at cooking during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Sara made beetroot kebabs and the picture of her culinary adventure was shared by Sachin on his Instagram.

The cricket legend shared a collage of two pictures. In one of them, he is seen holding a plate full of the beetroot kebabs. The other picture shows Sara and Sachin smiling as they pose with an empty plate.

The beetroot kebabs were surely yummilicious and they were finished in a jiffy. “Gone in 60 seconds! Thanks for the fabulous beetroot kebabs @saratendulkar,” Sachin wrote in the caption.


View this post on Instagram

Gone in 60 seconds! 😀 Thanks for the fabulous beetroot kebabs @saratendulkar

A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on

The picture soon went viral and a number of fans commented on it. Most of them lauded Sara’s efforts and a few even asked for the recipe of the beetroot kebab.

Sachin also posted a picture on his Instagram story where he revealed that Sara had even made Tabbouleh salad. This item too was a hit with the family. “This was over before we could say Tabbouleh,” he wrote.

Sportspersons across the world are spending most of their time indoors due to the COVID-19 lockdown that has been imposed to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus.

After playing for the Indian cricket team for 24 years, Sachin took retirement from the sport on 16 November, 2013. He is the only player in the history of cricket to have scored 100 international hundreds.

Tags : Beetroot Kebab, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, Cricket, Instagram, Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar Daughter, Sara Tendulkar, Tabbouleh

