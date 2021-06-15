Sachin Tendulkar feels England vs New Zealand series could've taken place after WTC final

Sachin Tendulkar has questioned the schedule of recently-concluded England vs New Zealand Tests, saying that it would've been better if the series had taken place after the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The much-awaited ICC World Test Championship Final against India begins from 18 June at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

According to a report in The Times of India, Tendulkar said that New Zealand, who have already played two Test matches in England will have an edge over Virat Kohli's team. But, it will be a chance for the Men in Blue to put up a good show by using their previous experiences.

"I don't know when the New Zealand vs England series was decided. I'd like to believe that it was decided way in advance, way before New Zealand booked their spot in the Final. Maybe it's a coincidence. This England vs New Zealand series was not going to contribute to the WTC Final.. so maybe the WTC Final first and then this series," Tendulkar said.

“New Zealand will have that slight edge because they’ve played the two Tests against England while India haven’t had practice matches except for playing between themselves,” Tendulkar added.

The batting maestro also asserted that, unlike the 50-over or T20 World Cup, the ICC WTC lacks continuity. He pointed that the hype is missing due to the lack of continuation because of the pandemic and other challenges.