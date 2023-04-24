Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 50th birthday on Monday (24 April). The Master Blaster is considered the greatest batter of all time by his fans and holds multiple batting records. The Mumbai cricketer has the most runs in international cricket (34,357) and is the only cricketer to score 100 international tons.

Tendulkar was congratulated by his teammates, current cricketer and fans on his birthday. The wishes were shared on social media platforms.

Happy Birthday, Big Boss! A half century in life. Add the 100 in your profession at the highest level. 150 batting and how. Awesome. Wishing you a wonderful celebration and an amazing year. God bless @sachin_rt #SachinTendulkar 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/CAs9TqhEh9 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 24, 2023

Sachin, however, is enjoying a quiet day on his birthday. The former India captain on Twitter shared two pictures of him having tea in a beach town with the caption: “Tea time: 50 Not Out!”

Tea time: 50 Not Out! pic.twitter.com/WzfK88EZcN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2023

The cricketer had also recently shared that he is not very big on parties and would mostly celebrate his birthday with some close friends.

“It’s gonna be a surprise for me (laughs). There are not really going to be big celebrations, I’m not a sort of a person of big parties and big celebrations. I don’t remember going over the top and celebrating my birthdays. Would rather call close friends and that is all fine. So, I think there would be some plan this time but not at a mega scale, just close friends,” Tendulkar said in an interview with CricketNext.

In the same interview, Tendulkar shared that his foundation is trying to help less privileged children in the country.

“We were doing that earlier as well but what we have done post-retirement is that we have structured that and identified certain verticals where we would want to focus more. The three areas are health, education, & sports for children,” he said.

“My foundation, Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, of course, my name is there, but the captain of the ship is Anjali. Being a paediatrician, it helps because she thinks differently, she is extremely committed and extremely driven by this because we all believe that we are in a position to impact lives and work all around the country in these three verticals.

“There are tribal areas that have limited resources and with those limited resources, life gets challenging. So how could we impact their lives, how can we give meaning to their lives & how could we not allow them to lose hope and chase their dreams, help them achieve their goals is what we want to do.”

