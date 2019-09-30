Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar among 39 former international players eligible to vote in MCA elections
This is the first time that former players are allowed to vote in the state association polls after the Lodha panel reforms have come into effect.
Mumbai: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar are among 39 international players eligible to vote in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) elections, scheduled to be held on 4 October.
Other international players eligible to vote include Abey Kuruvilla, Ajit Agarkar, Ajit Pai, Avishkar Salvi, Chandrakant Pandit, Chandrakant Patanakar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Jatin Paranjpe, Nilesh Kulkarni, Paras Mbambrey, Pravin Amre, Ramesh Powar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sairaj Bhutule, Salil Ankola, Sameer Dighe, Sandeep Patil, Sanjay Bangar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sudhir Naik, Surendra Natak, Umesh Kulkarni, Vinod Kambli and Zaheer Khan.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. Reuters
The remaining are women players who have represented India.
The list was put up by the association on its website on Monday.
"These players are eligible to vote in the MCA," an MCA official confirmed.
This is the first time that former players are allowed to vote in the state association polls after the Lodha panel reforms have come into effect.
It is understood that Vijay Patil is the presidential candidate of the Bal Mahaddalkar Group, while Amol Kale and Sanjay Naik are its candidates for the post of vice-president and secretary.
It is learnt that Patil will file his nomination papers on Tuesday, which is the last date.
Patil could have a smooth run in the polls but that will be clear only when the final list of candidates is announced.
Updated Date:
Sep 30, 2019 22:37:30 IST
Also See
Vidarbha Cricket Association not to conduct fresh polls, says report
Mumbai Cricket Association reaches out to Amicus Curiae for conducting elections
Unrelenting suspense over MS Dhoni's cricketing future reinitiates debate on whether icons in Indian cricket know how to bow out gracefully