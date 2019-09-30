First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SIN T20I Tri-Series | Match 3 Sep 29, 2019
SIN vs ZIM
Singapore beat Zimbabwe by 4 runs
VAN in MAL | 1st T20I Sep 29, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 17 runs
VAN in MAL Oct 01, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Freedom Trophy Oct 02, 2019
IND vs SA
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar among 39 former international players eligible to vote in MCA elections

This is the first time that former players are allowed to vote in the state association polls after the Lodha panel reforms have come into effect.

Press Trust of India, Sep 30, 2019 22:37:30 IST

Mumbai: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar are among 39 international players eligible to vote in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) elections, scheduled to be held on 4 October.

Other international players eligible to vote include Abey Kuruvilla, Ajit Agarkar, Ajit Pai, Avishkar Salvi, Chandrakant Pandit, Chandrakant Patanakar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Jatin Paranjpe, Nilesh Kulkarni, Paras Mbambrey, Pravin Amre, Ramesh Powar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sairaj Bhutule, Salil Ankola, Sameer Dighe, Sandeep Patil, Sanjay Bangar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sudhir Naik, Surendra Natak, Umesh Kulkarni, Vinod Kambli and Zaheer Khan.

Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar among 39 former international players eligible to vote in MCA elections

File image of Sachin Tendulkar. Reuters

The remaining are women players who have represented India.

The list was put up by the association on its website on Monday.

"These players are eligible to vote in the MCA," an MCA official confirmed.

This is the first time that former players are allowed to vote in the state association polls after the Lodha panel reforms have come into effect.

It is understood that Vijay Patil is the presidential candidate of the Bal Mahaddalkar Group, while Amol Kale and Sanjay Naik are its candidates for the post of vice-president and secretary.

It is learnt that Patil will file his nomination papers on Tuesday, which is the last date.

Patil could have a smooth run in the polls but that will be clear only when the final list of candidates is announced.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 22:37:30 IST

Tags : Ajit Agarkar, Cricket, Dilip Vengsarkar, MCA, Mumbai Cricket Association, Sachin Tendulkar, Sandeep Patil, Sanjay Bangar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Vinod Kambli, Zaheer Khan

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all