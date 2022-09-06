A number of cricketers have been speaking up in Arshdeep Singh’s defence after the pacer was subjected to incessant trolling on social media for dropping a catch in the crucial Super 4 clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

And on Tuesday, batting icon Sachin Tendulkar was the latest from the Indian cricketing fraternity to lend his support to the young cricketer.

“Every athlete representing the country gives their best and plays for the nation always. They need our constant support & remember, that in sports you win some & you lose some. Let’s keep cricket or any other sport free from personal attacks. @arshdeepsinghh keep working hard..

“.. and give the best reply by performing on the field. I am keenly following you. My best wishes,” Tendulkar wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

.. and give the best reply by performing on the field. I am keenly following you. My best wishes. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 6, 2022

Arshdeep had put down a regulation chance at short third man to give Pakistan middle-order batter Asif Ali a reprieve off Ravi Bishnoi’s bowling in the 18th over of Pakistan’s run chase. The Punjab Kings bowler however, did make up for the dropped catch by trapping Ali LBW with an inch-perfect yorker in the final over and managed to take the game all the way to the penultimate ball despite Bhuvneshwar Kumar having leaked 19 runs in the penultimate over.

The Punjab Kings bowler however, was the subject of a barrage of insensitive posts on microblogging website Twitter, where trolls branded him “traitor” and “Khalistani”. The comments section on his Instagram posts too were flooded with similar comments.

Besides Tendulkar, other Indian cricketers such as Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan too came to Arshdeep’s defence.

Former India captain Virat Kohli too joined the chorus denouncing the social media posts targeting Arshdeep. “Anyone can make the mistake, the situation was tight. It was a high-pressure game and mistakes can happen,” Kohli said in the post-match press conference.

Arshdeep’s father, however, later said that the cricketer himself wasn’t taking the tweets too seriously and that he remained focussed on the remainder of India’s Asia Cup campaign.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.