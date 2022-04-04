Sachin Tendulkar calls Ross Taylor 'great ambassador' of cricket

Hamilton: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated New Zealand batter Ross Taylor who played his last international game on Monday. Ross Taylor played his farewell international match for New Zealand against the Netherlands in the third match of the three-match ODI series here at Seddon Park.

"You've been a great ambassador of the game Ross! It was wonderful playing against you. The way you reinvented yourself over the years to adapt is an inspiration for all the young kids aspiring to be cricketers. Heartiest congratulations on a fabulous career," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

Former Kiwi batter Brendon McCullum took to his Twitter and wrote, "Congrats mate @RossLTaylor. You left it better than you found it. "Gather Ye.." May the next stage be as great as the last."

Meanwhile, batter Jimmy Neesham wrote, "Congratulations on an unreal career and an unbelievable contribution to cricket in this country @RossLTaylor. Best of luck for the next chapter."

With 8,607 runs in 236 ODIs, 7,683 runs in 112 Tests and 1,909 runs in 102 T20Is Taylor had a successful international career as a cricketer. It was not the happiest of endings as Ross Taylor could score only 14 in his farewell match but New Zealand registered a comprehensive win of 115 runs against the Netherlands to clean sweep the ODI series 3-0.

