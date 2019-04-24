New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar, regarded as the greatest batsman of all time, is celebrating his 46th birthday on Wednesday and wishes have been pouring in from all over for the 'Master Blaster'. Many celebrities took to their Twitter account to send birthday wishes to the Indian cricketing legend.

"Happy Birthday to a very special cricketer and human being who gave many memorable moments to us and cricket lovers around the world. He was and continues to be a hero and an inspiration @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman posted on Twitter.

"Happy birthday paji. A man I know who is a better human being than a cricketer. PAJI WE LOVE YOU ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ #HappyBirthdaySachin," Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh wished in a tweet.

"Your attitude is what takes you forward in life. I shall never forget the valuable advices that you shared with me. Wish you a very happy birthday, @sachin_rt Sir. #HappyBirthdaySachin," Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane posted on the micro-blogging site.

"Happy Birthday to one of the greatest to ever grace the game @sachin_rt Sir! You will always be an inspiration to millions of growing cricketers," Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav tweeted.

"Thanks for inspiring millions like me to dream...and for turning us into believers. Keep shining. Keep inspiring. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paji," said former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra.

"Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji! Hope you have a healthy and rocking year ahead," Indian cricketer Chesteshwar Pujara tweeted.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar extended wishes and said, "Wishing one of the greatest cricketer of all time @sachin_rt ji a very happy birthday.. You are an inspiration for all of us."

Tendulkar is popularly referred to as the 'God of Cricket' and he has received many accolades in his life including the Arjuna Award in 1994 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 1997.

The 46-year-old also received the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awards in 1999 and 2008 respectively.

Not just sports fraternity but even some Bollywood stars wished the cricket hero.

"To the greatest, happy birthday! @sachin_rt #SachinSachin," Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan posted on his Twitter account.

"Happy birthday to the legend of legends @sachin_rt," Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor tweeted.

"Wishing the most loved man. @sachin_rt a very happy birthday- happiness, love & good health," Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh wrote.

Tendulkar has the highest number of runs in International Cricket and he has a total of 100 centuries to his name. Out of the 100 centuries, 51 have come in the Test format whereas 49 are in the ODI format.

Tendulkar is currently the mentor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians.