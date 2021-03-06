Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sachin Tendulkar and others pay tribute to ‘hero’ Sunil Gavaskar on 50th anniversary of batting icon’s Test debut

  • FP Trending
  • March 6th, 2021
  • 13:26:05 IST

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar made his Test debut on this day in 1971. Gavaskar, who inspired several generations of cricketers, stamped his authority as a batsman against the mighty West Indies.

On the occasion, Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to pen his thoughts.

He wrote how Gavaskar had taken the cricketing world by storm 50 years ago when he scored 774 runs in his debut series. India went on to win this series followed by another one against England and people of the country were hopeful about cricket. The game escalated from being just another sport and “all of a sudden the sport in India had a new meaning”.

"50 years ago on this day he took the Cricketing World by storm. He scored 774 runs in his debut series and each one of us growing up had a hero to look up to, Tendulkar tweeted.

"India won the series in the West Indies and then in England and all of sudden the sport in India had a new meaning. As a young boy, I knew I had someone to look up to and try and be like him. That has never changed. He remains my hero. Wish you a happy 50th in international cricket Gavaskar," added Tendulkar.

India, then led by late Ajit Wadekar won the series in West Indies 1-0 and then also clinched the series in England within a space of few months.

Tendulkar also said that the entire 1971 team made the country proud and showed the light.

"To everyone of the 1971 team a happy 50th Anniversary. You all made us proud and showed us the light," added Tendulkar.

