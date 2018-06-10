Sachin Tendular reveals the 'shy' side of his former opening partner Virender Sehwag
Can you associate the word shy with Virender Sehwag? Well, that's what Sachin Tendulkar said about his former swashbuckling opening partner.
FirstCricket Staff,
June 10, 2018
Can you associate the word shy with Virender Sehwag? Well, that's what Sachin Tendulkar said about his former swashbuckling opening partner. Sehwag, according to Tendulkar, was so shy at the beginning of his career that he never had a proper conversation with the Indian batting legend.
Speaking to host Vikram Sathaye on the YouTube show 'What the Duck', Tenduklar said, "I remember when Viru first joined the team, he would not talk to me. Then I thought this can’t work, we need to talk to each other and if we are batting together I need to make him comfortable. So I told him let's go get have some food. Before going, I asked him what he liked. He said 'Paaji, I am a vegetarian'. When I asked why, he revealed that he had been told at home that eating chicken makes you fat," Tendulkar said.
Sehwag, who also present with Tendulkar on the show, put forward his point of view, saying, " When I first met him (Tendulkar), he just shook my hand and moved on. I thought to myself that I idolise this person and he just shook my hand and walked away. But later when I was a senior and met new players, I did the same, then I realised you cannot get close to a person before knowing him. I was very shy when I first joined the team."
Tendulkar and Sehwag enjoyed a great rapport on the field and it showed when they opened the innings for India. In the 93 ODIs, they scored 3919 runs at a good average of 42.13. Both batsmen were involved in as many as 12 100-run partnership.
Certainly, Sehwag has come a long way since his shy days in Indian cricket team.
Check out the full episode of the show What The Duck below
Updated Date:
Jun 10, 2018
