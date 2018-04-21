Saba Karim part of BCCI's internal four-member Complaints Committee to handle sexual harassment cases at workplace
The BCCI formed a four-member internal Complaints Committee for prevention of sexual harassment against women at the workplace.
Image of the BCCI logo. AFP
The BCCI has constituted the committee in line with Sexual Harassment against Women at Workplace Act 2013 (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal), which states that any company should have an internal Committee that deals with any atrocities towards women.
The committee will be headed by BCCI employee Karina Kripalani with GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, Rupawati Rao as other members. The external member of the committee will be Veena Gowda.
The tenure of the members will be one year.
"This is a welcome move. It should have happened much earlier. We have a robust women's cricket system in place along with a lot of female employees," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Friday.
Updated Date:
Apr 21, 2018
