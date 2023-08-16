The 2024 season of the SA20 tournament will kickstart on 10 January with a game between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings at Gqeberha.

The final will be played a month later, on 10 February.

The tournament begins three days after India’s tour of South Africa concludes, with the second and final Test that starts on 3 January. Starting from 10 December, India will play three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests.

However, the SA20 will clash with the two-match Test series between hosts New Zealand and South Africa that begins with a tour game on 29 January, ESPNCricinfo reported. The two Tests are scheduled for 4-8 February (Mount Maunganui) and 13-17 February (Hamilton).

The SA20 is majorly owned by Cricket South Africa, that means players are required to partake in the SA20 over their national team duty.

As a result, South Africa will reportedly miss the services of Temba Bavuma, who is their Test captain, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and their pace attack including Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, for the Tests against the Kiwis.

The second season of SA20 will see the introduction of the playoff format, which has been used in the IPL over the last few seasons. The playoffs will include Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2.

Last season, the league stage was followed by the semi-finals and the final.

