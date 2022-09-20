SA20 League Auction: Complete squads, costliest buys and top unsold players

The first players’ auction for the inaugural edition of South Africa’s SA20 League took place on Monday with South Africa power-hitter Tristan Stubbs fetching the highest bid of Rand 9.2 million and South Africa captains Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma going unsold.

As many as 314 players went under the hammer with six teams engaged in a fierce bidding war. The six sides — MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape — were allowed a maximum of five signings before the auctions. At the auctions, teams had to complete a 17-member roster respectively for the upcoming season with a maximum of seven overseas players in each squad.

The players were divided into three base price categories — Rand 1,750,000, Rand 1,700,000 and Rand 850,000. The franchises had an overall purse of US$2 million.

A high-octane bidding war for Rilee Rossouw ended in our favour 🤑🤩 Stoked to have you with us, @Rileerr 🤝🏼#SA20Auction #CapitalsUniverse @SA20_League pic.twitter.com/q7U0O6BqXv — Pretoria Capitals (@PretoriaCapsSA) September 19, 2022

Apart from Stubbs, South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell were in for a big payday as they were bought by the Pretoria Capitals for Rand 6.9 and 5.6 million respectively. The Jansen brothers, Marco and Duan, also had a good day. Sunrisers snapped up Marco at Rand 6.1 million, MI Cape Town dished out 3.3 million for Duan.

Uncapped batter Donavon Ferreira also created headlines. He had a base price of Rand 175,000, but the 24-year-old was bought by Super Kings for Rand 5.5 million.

We take a look at the most expensive players, top unsold players and complete squads.

Top 10 costliest buys

Tristan Stubbs: R 9.2 million – SunRisers Eastern Cape

Rilee Rossouw: R 6.9 million – Pretoria Capitals

Marco Jansen: R 6.1 million – SunRisers Eastern Cape

Wayne Parnell: R 5.6 million – Pretoria Capitals

Donavon Ferreira: R 5.5 million – Joburg Super Kings

Sisanda Magala: R 5.4 million – SunRisers Eastern Cape

Heinrich Klassen: R 4.5 million – Durban’s Super Giants

Reeza Hendricks: R 4.5 million – Joburg Super Kings

Tabraiz Shamsi: R 4.3 million – Paarl Royals

Dwaine Pretorius: R 4.1 million – Durban’s Super Giants

Top 10 unsold players

1) Dean Elgar

2) Temba Bavuma

3) Roston Chase

4) Ross Taylor

5) Dinesh Chandimal

6) Carlos Brathwaite

7) Lewis Gregory

8) Keegan Petersen

9) Farhaan Behardein

10) Unmukt Chand

Squads

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer

Jo’burg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Donavon Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka

MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abharams, Odean Smith

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Imraan Manack, Evan Jones, Ramon Simmonds, Mitchell van Buuren, Eoin Morgan, Codi Yusuf

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Josh Little, Shaun von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, Phil Salt, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Jimmy Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, JJ Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Tom Abell, Aya Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse

