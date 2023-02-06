Heinrich Klaasen produced an innings for the ages to keep Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) hopes of progressing to the SA20 semi-finals alive as the visitors claimed a bonus-point 151-run victory over the Pretoria Capitals.

Klaasen royally entertained the Centurion crowd with a sparkling 104 not out off just 44 balls. The Proteas middle-order batter peppered the grass banks with 10 boundaries and half–a-dozen sixes.

Klaasen’s pyrotechnics saw the Super Giants post a mammoth 254/4 – the highest score of the maiden SA20 tournament – surpassing the Capitals and Super Giants’ previous 216.

The Super Giants arrived at Centurion with major intent as they shuffled their batting line-up around. Captain Quinton de Kock and Australian international Ben McDermott provided the early impetus with a rolling opening partnership that yielded 76 runs in just 6.1 overs.

De Kock was the first to depart for 43 off 20 balls. McDermott maintained the momentum with Klaasen, who was promoted to No 3 as the pair added a further 40 off just 20 balls.

It was from there on that Klaasen went into overdrive mode though. David Willey did not last long, but Klaasen and Wiaan Mulder added a further 54 off only 24 balls.

However, the real entertainment was only just beginning with Matthew Breetzke joining Klaasen at the crease for the final six overs.

With the Capitals not having captain Wayne Parnell’s services available on Sunday due to the skipper having suffered a groin strain the previous night against MI Cape Town, Klaasen and Breetzke took full advantage.

The pair added 84 off the final 36 deliveries with Breetzke (46 not out off 21 balls) also showing off his class with a couple of thunderous sixes on bended knee that sailed over the covers.

Unfortunately for the Centurion crowd that once again came out in their masses to support the SA20 table-toppers, the Capitals batting unit failed to get out the blocks in the run chase as they folded for just 103.

Junior Dala was the pick of the Super Giants’ bowlers with figures of 3/33, while Dwaine Pretorius (2/20) and Mulder (2/17) claimed two wickets apiece.

DSG moved to 19 points on the log but were unable to surpass Sunrisers Eastern Cape on net-run with Aiden Markram’s team now also joining the Capitals and Joburg Super Kings in the semi-finals.

Lance Klusener’s Super Giants will await the result of the Capitals and Paarl Royals, who also have 19 points, on Tuesday at Centurion for their fate to be decided.

