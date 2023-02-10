SA vs SL Live Scores: South Africa kickstarts T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka

Playing XI

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Sri Lanka: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

Toss | South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first

After a gap of almost three years and Covid-19 dampening the multi-nation cricket campaign, the wait is finally over as South Africa kickstart the tournament against Sri Lanka.

South Africa will be keen to start their home World Cup journey with a winning start. It will be worthwhile to see if they can start it positive note.

Their win over India in the tri-series final shall give them a morale boost and more confidence on their skills.

The crowds have also been out in large numbers in Cape Town as the most awaited women’s championship gets on its way.

