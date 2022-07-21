Ruturaj Gaikwad should make his ODI debut and open with Shikhar Dhawan in WI series: Wasim Jaffer

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels India should open with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI series against West Indies, starting on Friday. Jaffer, in a tweet, highlighted Gaikwad's impressive run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he hit four hundreds in five innings.

"I think Ruturaj should make his ODI debut and open with Shikhar in the WI series. Ruturaj scored 4 tons in 5 inns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, deserves a look in. Also, the left-right combo stays. #WIvIND," Jaffer said in a tweet.

I think Ruturaj should make his ODI debut and open with Shikhar in the WI series. Ruturaj scored 4 tons in 5 inns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, deserves a look in. Also left-right combo stays. #WIvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 21, 2022

In his recent outings for the Indian cricket team, in T20Is, Gaikwad failed to make an impression with the bat. Opening the innings against South Africa in the five T20Is at home, the elegant right-hander could only manage one half-century. The fifty-over format, however, is where Gaikwad has enjoyed a lot of success in the domestic circuit. The 25-year-old has a List A average of 54.73 and would like to do more of the same if opportunity comes his way in the ODI series vs West Indies.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian cricket team in absence of regulars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for 3 ODIs against West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.